Channel 11 speaks with developer who plans to bring multi-sport complex to North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — For Josh Zugai, bringing a multi-field, multi-sport complex to North Huntington “has always been a dream of mine.”

Zugai and his business partner, Dave Ponsonby say local youth sports leagues often send kids to tournaments in neighboring communities.

“We started discussing, ‘we really need something like this here,’” Zugai said.

They partnered with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and proposed building a multi-sport, multi-field complex on 42 acres of land owned by North Huntingdon Township.

“Anything you can think of that plays on turf, as well as an indoor facility that will be the home of the Riverhounds Academy, their youth training program,” Zugai said.

But not everyone is on board.

“I didn’t want this six months ago, and I don’t want it tonight,” said Richard Gray.

Gray is the lone township commissioner opposing the potential lease of 42 acres of land next to the township’s Public Works Department.

The current plan would be to lease the land for $1 per year for 29 years, with the opportunity to extend for 29 more years three additional times for a total of 116 years.

“I’m not giving up public land for private profit,” Gray told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

But, Zugai said his team would be the ones on the hook for development costs.

“We’re going to do the ground development, that will be our cost to bear,” Zugai said. “It really benefits the township from multiple angles. We’re only leasing about half of the acreage that’s available down there, so there’s really room for growth for the township to add amenities as they see fit to enhance the offering that we’re going to provide.”

Gray said there are more cons than pros for this project. He’d rather see it on private property.

“We would welcome that with open arms!” he said.

Zugai said this project would benefit the township and it’s people.

“I understand their concerns and we take their feedback to heart,” Zugai said. “We hope to set the record straight on how this benefits the township.”

