North Huntingdon Police Department announces death of K9

NORTH HUNTINDGON, Pa. — The North Huntindgon Police Department has announced the death of a K9.

K9 Zargo just completed a full event of training a few days ago. Officers said he was learning building search, apprehension, article search and narcotics detention.

He began showing signs of an illness a short time later. Veterinarians found an inoperable tumor.

“Zargo gave his all until the very end,” the department said. “He was a beloved member of our community and a loyal partner. We are forever grateful for his service and spirit.”

The police department asked the public to keep Seargant Bauer in their thoughts.

