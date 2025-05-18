North Huntingdon Police Department investigating series of vehicle thefts

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The North Huntingdon Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle thefts.

Officers said vehicles were rummaged through in the west end of the township.

Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and remove valuables and firearms from inside them.

Police say anyone who encounters someone illegally entering their vehicle should call their department immediately at 724-863-8800. They ask victims not to confront the thief and to stay inside their homes.

Officers said thefts can be deterred by turning on outside lights and making sure motion lights are active before going to bed.

Anyone who has been a victim of a vehicle break-in within the past several days is asked to call the North Huntington Police Department.

