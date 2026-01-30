North Huntingdon Police Department welcomes new K9

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — The North Huntingdon Police Department has added a new K9 to its force.

Ceco, 2, will be working with Sgt. Kari Bauer, the department announced on Thursday.

“K-9 Ceco has some “big paws to fill” due to the sad, recent passing of K-9 Zargo in November," the department said.

He is a mix of German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois from the Czech Republic and specializes in patrol duties and narcotic detection.

Police said Ceco is eager to serve his community and is happy to have a home in North Huntingdon.

