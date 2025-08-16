North Shore businesses prepare for return of Steelers fans during lone preseason home game

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are back in Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night for their one and only home game of the preseason.

That also means the return of crowds of Steelers fans to Pittsburgh’s North Shore.

Channel 11 checked in with some area businesses on how they’re preparing for the influx of fans. The assistant general manager of Tequila Cowboy told us that even though it’s the preseason, it will be all hands on deck at the bar from open to close.

“I’m not from the area, but Steelers fans bring a whole different level of energy. Not just to our place but to the North Shore in general,” Christian Miranda said.

A season ticket holder told us he’s looking forward to returning to Acrisure.

“It’s the Steelers at Acrisure, of course you gotta be [excited]," Patrick Traverse said. “And they’ve done around the North Shore, they’ve done a lot of renovations and upgraded a lot of things, so I’m really excited to see how it will look tomorrow and the rest of the season.”

We’re told this is going to be Tequila Cowboy’s ninth year handling gameday crowds.

The Steelers face the Buccaneers Saturday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group