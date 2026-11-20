PITTSBURGH — A North Side restaurant that specializes in vegan Trinidadian food has closed.

The restaurant, ShadoBeni, first opened at 1534 Brighton Road in 2022 after previously operating as a pop-up since 2019, appearing namely at farmer’s markets. In April, the restaurant had closed temporarily, and despite returning to normal operations for the past several months, it has now closed for good. The restaurant announced the closure in a post to social media, which indicates that despite the closure, the business will likely live on through other means, including catering.

“The last couple of years have been really difficult because of rising everything, I have always tried to make the food at ShadoBeni reasonably priced but that was becoming increasingly difficult,” the announcement states. “Like everything else in life, ShadoBeni has to evolve. Take care and thanks for the support over the years.”

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