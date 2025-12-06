Northbound I-79 lane restriction scheduled for tree trimming

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a lane restriction on northbound Interstate 79 in Allegheny County scheduled for Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The lane restriction will occur between the Route 60 Crafton/Moon Run interchange and the Neville Island Bridge to allow crews to conduct tree trimming operations.

This lane closure is part of the $43.9 million I-79 ‘S-Bend’ Project, which includes full-depth pavement reconstruction and bridge preservation work.

The project also involves milling and paving of three ramps at the Route 51 interchange, guiderail replacement, highway lighting and signing upgrades, new pavement markings and delineation, and other miscellaneous construction work.

