Norwin Elks continue long-standing Flag Day celebration

MANOR, Pa. — A group in Westmoreland County celebrated Flag Day with a special ceremony.

Norwin Elks Lodge members said they invented their Flag Day celebration more than 100 years ago. They said they began celebrating before it was named an official holiday in 1949.

Flag Day was on Friday but the Elks held their celebration on Saturday.

The Penn Trafford Band played a performance and a military salute was held.

Celebration organizers say the good weather made the event more enjoyable.

“It’s just a fantastic ceremony and it’s a beautiful day that the lord gave us,” said Gary Ed with Norwin Elks. “What more could you ask for?”

Community members had a picnic at the conclusion of the event.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group