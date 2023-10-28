Notre Dame obliterates Pitt, 58-7, on the road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It didn’t feel possible that the Notre Dame video board showed 8:21 remaining in the third quarter. It didn’t feel fair.

In the span of about three minutes to open the second half, following basically two Pitt three-and-outs on the same possession, Notre Dame ripped off an 80-yard touchdown in just three plays, returned Christian Veilleux’s third interception of the afternoon to the house for a 43-yard touchdown (and another right after) and recovered a muffed M.J. Devonshire punt in the end zone for another touchdown.

Pitt didn’t play well in the first half, well, offensively at least, but it completely unraveled in the second half in a somewhat impressive fashion. And with 8:21 left in the third quarter, Pitt trailed 37-0.

