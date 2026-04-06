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State police investigating after 71-year-old man found dead in Uniontown

By WPXI.com News Staff
State police investigating after 71-year-old man found dead in Uniontown
By WPXI.com News Staff

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a man’s death in Uniontown.

According to a release, PSP is investigating after a 71-year-old man was found dead along the railroad tracks near West Kerr Street.

No further information was available.

Channel 11 crews saw troopers going in and out of a home along Crow Avenue on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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