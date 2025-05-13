Nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital ratify contract less than a week after authorizing strike

BUTLER, Pa. — Less than a week after authorizing a strike, nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital ratified a new union contract on Monday night.

Five hundred nurses voted to ratify the 3-year contract, with 80% voting yes.

“We knew when we came to the bargaining table that we needed, for the sake of our patient community, to do everything we could to retain our experienced nurses with meaningful protections from workplace violence and a contract that respects the expertise we bring to the bedside and the essential role we play in patient care,” said longtime ICU nurse Tammy May, RN, president of Pennsylvania Independent Nurses, the PASNAP Local at Butler.

The Pennsylvania Independent Nurses Association said the contract includes critical measures to increase the safety of staff, improved staffing, enhanced scheduling practices, competitive wages and benefit packages and the protection of nurses’ pensions.

The approval of the contract comes on the final day of National Nurses Week.

