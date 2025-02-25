Nutritional shakes linked to deadly listeria outbreak recalled

Nutritional milkshakes served in long-term care facilities were recalled Saturday after being linked to 12 deaths and dozens of hospitalizations, according to the CDC.

According to the FDA, Lyons Magnus voluntarily recalled all 4 oz. packs of Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes in response to a recall from the Prairie Farms manufacturing facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The shakes could be contaminated with listeria.

As of Monday, the CDC reports 38 people from 21 states have been infected with listeria, including one person in Pennsylvania. Of these cases, 37 people were hospitalized and 12 died.

This outbreak can be traced back to 2018, but the CDC says most people got sick in 2024 or 2025. Investigators were previously unable to identify the source of the outbreak.

The agency claims the true number of people sickened is likely higher than the number reported.

The recalled shakes were distributed nationwide to institutional settings, like hospitals and long-term care facilities, and are not available to the general public.

Symptoms of a listeria infection usually occur within two weeks of eating contaminated food. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches and nausea. In serious cases, confusion, stiff neck and convulsions. Pregnant women, people over the age of 65 and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk.

