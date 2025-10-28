Oak Street Health announces plan to close 16 centers, including Homestead location

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Oak Street Health has announced plans to close 16 centers by the beginning of next year.

The group said the move will help position them for sustainable long-term growth amid several challenges, including elevated medical costs.

Among the locations to be closed is the center in Homestead, which just opened in March of this year.

The other two locations in the Pittsburgh area are expected to stay open.

In a statement, Oak Street Health said, in part:

“Continued access to care for our patients is also a top priority, and we’re focused on ensuring those impacted are transitioned to other Oak Street Health centers nearby or other providers in their area.”

