Local

Oakdale woman charged with misusing economic injury disaster loan funds

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI Money Generic Generic image of $1 bills. (Image by Thomas Breher from Pixabay /Image by Thomas Breher from Pixabay)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A woman from Oakdale is facing charges after federal officials said she misused her Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds.

Stephanie L. Bonincontro, 43, is charged with wire fraud and money laundering.

The Department of Justice said Bonincontro used a $500,000 EIDL received by her company, Sidelines Tree Service, for her personal expenses and credit card debt in 2020. The indictment alleged she transferred around half of the loan into a personal investment account, as well as using most of the other half for another company she owned called Chartiers Valley Enterprises.

EIDLs are administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration to help businesses recover from the economic impacts of disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bonincontro faces up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $750,000 or both.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Local Halloween parade receives backlash over float depicting Trump leading Harris in chains
  • 3 people taken to hospital after being bitten by dogs during trick-or-treat hours in Tarentum
  • Retiring Pittsburgh police chief denies misleading council
  • VIDEO: 2024 was Pittsburghâ€™s hottest Halloween on record, reaching 80 degrees
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read