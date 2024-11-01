Oakdale woman charged with misusing economic injury disaster loan funds

PITTSBURGH — A woman from Oakdale is facing charges after federal officials said she misused her Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds.

Stephanie L. Bonincontro, 43, is charged with wire fraud and money laundering.

The Department of Justice said Bonincontro used a $500,000 EIDL received by her company, Sidelines Tree Service, for her personal expenses and credit card debt in 2020. The indictment alleged she transferred around half of the loan into a personal investment account, as well as using most of the other half for another company she owned called Chartiers Valley Enterprises.

EIDLs are administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration to help businesses recover from the economic impacts of disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bonincontro faces up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $750,000 or both.

