Oakmont Country Club preparing to host 125th US Open

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The 125th U.S. Open is coming to the Oakmont Country Club in June 2025.

The historic golf course will be the site of the Open for a record 10th time.

Channel 11 got an exclusive look at how they’re already preparing to host the tournament.

They’ll start by clearing a nearby field for the USGA’s mission control. It will include parking, admissions, interactive fan activities and much more.

“One of the things that makes Oakmont great for us is we have acres and acres to work with to build that,” said U.S. Open Senior Director Tim Lloyd. “We’ll spend a lot of our time over the next couple of months developing what this looks like, where all those pieces go. It’s a big game of Tetris at times.”

Lloyd’s team is generally in the business of temporary event planning, but Oakmont is a USGA anchor site and provides an exciting challenge.

His team is not only planning for next year’s U.S. Open at Oakmont but several events scheduled there in the coming months.

“There are multiple USGA championships coming that all of this work serves to benefit,” Lloyd said. “Recognizing that there’s multi-uses for them allows us to invest in different ways and bigger ways than we would have.”

That includes traffic mitigation.

With just one entrance, it’s one of the more complicated aspects of holding an event of this size at Oakmont.

“Logistics behind how long does it take to get up? How long does it take to come down? How does the transportation work in the parking lot? We need access to the front of the clubhouse for guests, but we also need players to drop their cars.”

Lloyd tells Channel 11 the answers to many of those questions come from past Opens at Oakmont.

“Even some things from ‘07 that worked well, didn’t really work in ‘16. It depends on traffic patterns change, populations change, all those things impact how we plan.”

The aspect of planning changes most from year to year is the fan experience. Signs of that will be all over next year’s Open.

For only the second time ever and the first time at Oakmont, the USGA will unveil a new premium ticket option.

The 1895 Club will be an all-inclusive viewing deck right in the middle of the course.

“What we’re creating is a white glove experience for the U.S. Open,” Lloyd said. “You’ll have views of multiple holes,14,15,11. You’ll be able to see up towards the 18th hole, really a 360-degree view of the property, which is rare at Oakmont.”

Next year, when the USGA moves on to its next host site, it hopes to leave behind the memory of an event that honored the game, its host and the city that embraced it.

“As great as the golf course is, we wouldn’t be anything here without the community support and the membership support,” Lloyd said. “They’re as strong as anywhere we go in the country. That’s a really big part of why Oakmont was chosen as an anchor site.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group