OAKMONT, Pa. — Oakmont property owners could see a 17% real estate tax increase under a proposal borough officials say would help cover costs associated with severe storms.

The borough is still recovering from major storms in April 2025 and September 2026.

Oakmont Borough Manager Scot Fodi said storm-related costs totaled more than $500,000.

Insurance covered some of those expenses, including repairs needed at the Carnegie Library. However, the borough manager said additional money is needed to replenish funds in case another emergency strikes.

“There are a lot of storms, big storms that blow through here, a lot of big trees that come down, power outages, so there’s definitely a need,” Oakmont resident Jessica Seachrist said.

Seachrist said she understands the borough’s need to prepare for future emergencies, but questioned whether a property tax increase is the right way to do it.

Tim Lazor said he opposes a property tax increase.

“I would certainly be against any kind of property tax increase; that’s just my initial reaction,” Lazor said. “I think the borough needs to be more frugal. That would be my advice to them.”

“A lot of our people here in Oakmont are senior citizens with limited income, so I think we need to be super aware of that,” said Lazor.

Borough Council is expected to vote on the final budget Dec. 15.

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