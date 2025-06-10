Oakmont Inn welcomes guests, has rich history of hosting golf dignitaries

OAKMONT, Pa. — When you walk through the front doors of the Oakmont Inn, there is a familiar feel. It’s a charming, yet elegant 10-bedroom Inn with a rich, local history. And if you drop a ball in the front yard of the Inn, and hit it 280 yards across Hulton Road, it’ll land on the second green at Oakmont Country Club.

Glenn Conroy is the General Manager.

“Our Inn is a cross between a golf museum and a Hallmark movie in all the best ways,” Conroy tells Channel 11.

Conroy walked us through the Inn and told us about the big names who have stayed here, including Tiger Woods.

“And yes, in 2007, Tiger stayed here,” Conroy said. “He had the place all to himself.”

That suite is now named the Tiger Suite, where the greatest golfer of all time made himself at home.

Conroy says everything at the Inn is meant to feel like you’re at home.

“A night’s stay is a beautiful room with down comforters, duvets and updated bathrooms,” Conroy said. “We just redid the bathrooms with beautiful marble and walk-in showers.”

When you walk the halls, you feel like you’re in a golf museum - a nod to the famous faces who have made this a home away from home over the years.

“We have had all sorts of golf dignitaries going back to Lee Janzen and Justin Rose for people of a certain age as well as Natalie Gulbis, Paul Kramer and Michele Wie.”

Conroy showed us where guests have breakfast in the morning and the beautifully appointed kitchen with 15 breakfast items on the menu, including homemade pastries and quiches.

While most who stay here are out on the links the entire day, they will return to a dinner for 30-35, made by Fox Chapel caterer, Monica Kunkle.

Before heading to bed, some folks will head out on the veranda for a drink or to use the putting green.

“We do have some guests who like to have a little betting game - have a couple whiskeys and bet on their putting game.”

Some will also venture down to the parlor to shoot pool, relax, grab a drink on the house and watch highlights from the day.

“We’ll be hopping from about 6 a.m. to I don’t know what time,” Conroy laughed.

Glenn Conroy is no stranger to Oakmont. He and his family have lived in the area for 30 years. He also volunteered at the Open in 1994, 2007 and 2016. He says his team is prepared to be themselves, knowing each Open they’ll make the stay even better.

“At the Oakmont Inn, we are absolutely ready to go and so jazzed about the opportunity and the whole Open feel is so nice,” Conroy said. “I like to say it will be a great year in one week!”

