Odds: Steelers home underdogs to Browns for first time since 1989

PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns are favorites for their Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which will be the first time in nearly 35 years that the Steelers’ arch rivals will be favored against the odds in their home stadium.

The opening odds had the Browns as 1.5-point favorites against the Steelers for the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup at Acrisure Stadium. PointsBet sportsbook had the line at Cleveland -2 as of Monday at noon. The Steelers are +105 to win on the moneyline and the over/under total is 40.

The Browns have not come into Acrisure Stadium as a favorite since the building opened in 2001, and haven’t been favored in Pittsburgh since far longer ago than that. The last time the Steelers were home underdogs against the Browns was all the way back in Week 2 of the 1989 season.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group