Off-duty firefighter saves person from burning truck after crash in Hampton Township

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Quick action by an off-duty firefighter saved a driver from a burning truck.

Lieutenant Brandon Hilliard says he was on his way to work when he saw a car and a pick-up collide on the 4000 block of Route 8 in Hampton Township.

Both vehicles caught fire.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 1 taken to hospital from fiery crash on Route 8 in Hampton

“There was no time to horse around,” Hilliard said.

Hilliard works with the Peebles Volunteer Fire Company.

He said he didn’t even think twice before running to save the driver from the burning pick-up.

“There really was no hesitation; it was just instant action. Put the truck in park and ran to him. Pulled him out of the vehicle and put him in my truck,” Hilliard said.

Hilliard said the driver of the truck was disoriented after he was removed from the vehicle.

“I’ve seen a lot of vehicle accidents, a lot of house fires; however, this is the first time I’ve actually pulled someone from a burning vehicle,” Hilliard said.

The family of the driver thanked Hilliard for his quick actions.

“Something that doesn’t happen every day,” Hilliard said. “It’s part of the job, but it’s more than that ... I feel like it’s a service you’re obligated to do.”

Hilliard added that there was another man who helped out at the scene. He has not seen the man since the crash, but wanted to send him his thanks.

“I want to let him know that he’s much appreciated,” Hilliard said.

The driver of the truck is still recovering from his injuries.

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