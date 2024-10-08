Local

‘The Office’ star Jenna Fischer reveals she was diagnosed with ‘aggressive form’ of breast cancer

By WPXI.com News Staff

Jenna Fischer NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Edmund Lee and Jenna Fischer speak onstage during ONWARD19: The Future Of Search - Day 3 at Marriott Marquis Times Square on October 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Yext) (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Yext)

The Office star Jenna Fischer announced on Tuesday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last December.

Fischer, 50, made the announcement on her Instagram, saying she decided to share her story as October is breast cancer awareness month.

“October is breast cancer awareness month. I never thought I’d be making an announcement like this but here we are. Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer. After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free,” the post’s caption reads in part. The slides on her post go into more detail about how she was diagnosed, the treatment process that followed and why she decided to share her story.

According to BreastCancer.org, triple-positive breast cancer is a cancer whose growth is fueled by estrogen, progesterone and the HER2 protein. Click here to learn more.

