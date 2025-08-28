Officer helps deaf Canadian man stranded in Pittsburgh after bus leaves with his luggage

PITTSBURGH — Everyone can make a difference in another person’s life, and one Pittsburgh police officer went the extra mile to do just that.

Police say they were called recently to the Greyhound bus station for reports of a disorderly man. Instead, they found a passenger who was frustrated and confused.

The man, who was deaf and spoke French, was from Montreal, Canada, and had stopped in Pittsburgh on his way to New York. He’d gotten off the bus briefly, only to find the bus had left with his luggage.

Police say Officer Harris decided to help the man, taking him to the nearby Amtrak station to get help with communicating. They used American Sign Language translators, typed messages in French and tried calling the man’s family.

Ultimately, Harris bought the man the $113 train ticket he needed to get to New York and find his luggage.

“Thank you Officer Harris for noticing a person in need and taking the time to find a solution,” Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officials said in a social media post.

