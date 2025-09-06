Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in a southern Pennsylvania community.

Pennsylvania State Police says shots were fired when a suspect resisted arrest at a theft-in-progress at a business around 4 a.m.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer told NBC News affiliate WJAC that Johnstown police were called to a report of an attempted theft at a business on Broad Street with skill games inside. He said an officer “had to deploy weapons to subdue the man,” but didn’t elaborate on what happened before the man was shot.

PSP and Neugebauer confirm the suspect was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the incident. Neugebauer says the officer involved will be put on paid administrative leave, in accordance with standard protocol.

