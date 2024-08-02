Official proclamation to make Aug. 2 ‘Big Mac Day’ held in Uniontown where it debuted 57 years ago

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Fayette County has officially declared a new holiday in honor of a world-famous sandwich inventor.

Aug. 2 is the birthday of Jim Delligatti who owned multiple McDonald’s restaurants in the Pittsburgh area. He was the inventor of what is now recognized as the chain’s staple: the Big Mac.

The Big Mac was first introduced to a McDonald’s menu in Uniontown on April 22, 1967. Over 57 years later, the community held a special ceremony at the historic building at 575 Morgantown Street to celebrate that launch.

Community officials made a proclamation today officially naming Aug. 2 as Big Mac Day in Fayette County.

“This is an opportunity for us to recognize not only our restaurant, but the community,” said one of the current owners of the restaurant, Art Alamo.

The holiday was also announced in nearby Allegheny County where County Executive Sara Innamorato declared Aug. 2 Big Mac Day in that community too.

