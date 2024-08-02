Local

Coroner called to scene of motorcycle crash in Mount Pleasant Township

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Westmoreland County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Mount Pleasant Township.

A 911 dispatcher confirms the crash happened in the 700 block of Hecla Road at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.

The Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

