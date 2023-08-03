Officials approve legislation that forgives medical debt for some Pittsburgh residents

PITTSBURGH — A big relief is on the way for some people in Pittsburgh who are struggling with medical debt.

This week, city leaders approved an agreement with “Rest in Peace Medical Debt” to help throw out some of the costs.

For some Pittsburghers who are under the poverty level and live with medical debt, they could soon feel relief when it comes to their mountain of medical bills.

Pittsburgh City Council approved legislation to use one million dollars in covid-relief funding to form a contract with RIP Medical Debt.

RIP Medical Debt will use that money to buy Health care debt from hospitals and forgive it.

“RIP medical debt goes into the debt space, buys up the medical debt then people receive a letter at home saying your medical debt has been erased by the city of Pittsburgh, and RIP medical debt,” city councilman Bobby Wilson said.

City Councilman Bobby Wilson introduced the legislation last month. He estimates that 24,000 Pittsburghers could have their debt forgiven.

“Yes we want to fix our bridges, our neighborhoods, community centers, infrastructure, but at the same time, we want to fix people within those communities. If we are rebuilding the communities, we need to rebuild the people as well,” Wilson said.

Wilson also argues that if someone’s medical debt is forgiven, they will have more money to contribute to the local economy.

Anyone who qualifies for the forgiveness will receive a letter saying that their debt is forgiven.

