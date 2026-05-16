Officials break ground on new 9/11 National Memorial Trail segment in Pennsylvania

Local leaders and national advocates gathered just outside the Borough of Garrett this week to break ground on a new segment of the September 11th National Memorial Trail.

Officials say this project marks a significant milestone in expanding the 1,500-plus-mile trail network connecting three national 9/11 memorial sites. A 1,500-foot segment of new trail is being constructed in Brothersvalley Township.

Jeff McCauley, president of the Sept. 11 National Trail Alliance, emphasized the symbolic importance of the trail segments.

“Each foot of trail we pave in Somerset County is a step toward ensuring we never forget the resilience and unity that emerged from the tragedy of September 11th,” McCauley said. “This 1,500-foot extension near Garrett is a vital link in our 1,500-plus mile mission, offering a place for reflection, health and community connection. We are deeply grateful to Somerset County and our state partners for their commitment to honoring this legacy through such meaningful local infrastructure.”

The new construction represents a $627,000 investment. This funding comes from a strategic partnership including the Somerset County Redevelopment Authority, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. This effort is part of a nearly three-year initiative to expand the overall trail network.

The Authority utilized a Community Development Block Grant as a match to secure the necessary funding for the project. These funds have also been used for local infrastructure improvements.

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