Officials break ground on new fire, medic station in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln Place neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — City and state leaders broke ground Tuesday on a new Fire Station 20 and Medic 12 facility in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln Place neighborhood.

The new station, located off Mifflin Road near Pittsburgh Mifflin Pre-K-to-8, will replace a 120-year-old facility to improve energy efficiency, first responder safety and operational readiness.

The existing station is currently located in a Federal Emergency Management Agency flood plain.

The new facility will be constructed using Passive House standards designed to enhance energy efficiency, first responder health and safety and overall operational readiness for public safety needs.

The project will include modernized fire and Emergency Medical Services facilities, integrated training areas and updated bunk rooms. It also features cancer-prevention design strategies and a dedicated community room.

“It’s very exciting to finally see this happen. Lincoln Place, forgotten no longer for sure,” Pittsburgh City Council member Barb Warwick said.

Construction is expected to take approximately 18–22 months. Substantial completion of the facility is anticipated in August 2027.

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