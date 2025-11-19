Officials hope VA clinic is just the start of new development at Beaver Valley Mall

MONACA, Pa. — A new Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic is being built at the Beaver Valley Mall. Work started in October.

The General Services Administration, with the federal government, gave a $7.1 million, 20-year lease to a Kansas City developer to secure the site back in February.

“If they can build a facility that’s updated and spend the money on it to make it palatable to go into, sometimes those places aren’t, then I think it’s a good idea,” said Ron Merryman of Monaca Heights.

“It’s great because Beaver County has a lot of veterans. Our aging population, we want to make sure we care of those who served our country in any way,” Beaver County Commissioner Dan Camp said.

The VA said patients who use the current Rochester location will be able to receive the same care at the new facility when it opens. It will also have space to expand some specialty care services.

Camp said this development, and others around the mall, could ultimately help the mall itself.

One new development at the mall itself is an indoor pickleball facility called Pittckleball. Camp said it’s something that’s really been popular.

“Pickleball is one of the up-and-coming sports, not only in Pennsylvania but across the whole nation,” Camp said. “I think more opportunity, the county has invested in pickleball at Brady’s Run Park.”

People who spoke to Channel 11 on Wednesday said they want to see more.

“We’ve got to get more businesses up here to make people get here,” said Charlie Frank of Rochester.

Camp said he thinks that’s all on the way.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before something changes here,” Camp said. “Our constituents here in Beaver County really want to see something happen with the Beaver Valley Mall, and I think over time it will, it’s just the matter of being patient and waiting.”

The new VA Outpatient Clinic is expected to open in late 2026 or early 2027.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group