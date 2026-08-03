Pittsburgh police issue arrest warrant for man accused of holding ex-girlfriend hostage for days

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of holding his ex-girlfriend captive for several days.

Michael Danko, 38, is charged with assault, kidnapping and strangulation, online court records show.

According to the criminal complaint, Danko’s ex-girlfriend willingly spent time with him in an abandoned Marshall-Shadeland home July 26.

When the woman tried to leave July 27, Danko punched and choked her until she passed out, she told police.

The woman claimed Danko took her phone and held her against her will until July 29, when she convinced Danko to walk outside with her.

When she saw someone she knew passing by in a vehicle, she screamed for help and got in.

Police say the woman had a bruise over her eye and marks on her neck.

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