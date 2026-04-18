Officials offer sneak peek at developing Kamin Tower at UPMC Presby

PITTSBURGH — The new Kamin Tower is taking shape at UPMC Presby.

Channel 11 got a sneak peek at the project on Friday.

Project organizers said there will be room for more than 600 private patient rooms when the tower is complete.

There will also be 11 new operating rooms.

Those rooms will support the hospital’s focus on transplants, neurosurgery and cardiology. Those rooms will have the newest state-of-the-art technology.

President of UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Sandy Rader, said many minds came together to design the tower.

“We did it with patients, our community and our staff in mind. Our staff designed the patient rooms, we did mock-ups off-site and we brought staff in to say where would you like this and ‘Where do you want this piece of equipment?’” Rader said.

Kamin Tower is set to open for patients on January 24th.

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