Often car-congested Lawrenceville & Strip District roads fill with people during OpenStreetsPgh

PITTSBURGH — Once again, some Pittsburgh streets were temporarily closed this weekend so people could enjoy the road and explore the neighborhood at their own pace.

OpenStreetsPGH held its second and final event of the year on Sunday. This time, around three miles of roadway were closed in Lawrenceville and the Strip District.

“The weather’s perfect, the streets are clean. It’s a blast,” Phil Liebmann said.

This event series is hosted by nonprofit Bike Pittsburgh; it temporarily turns usually congested roads into car-free and accessible places for the public.

Event-goers could jump into fitness classes, learn how to ride a bike, try local food and enjoy fun activities.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group