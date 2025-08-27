Ohio man accused of littering Squirrel Hill with antisemitic flyers to pay nearly $50K in fines

PITTSBURGH — An Ohio man accused of littering antisemitic flyers around Squirrel Hill has to pay nearly $50,000 in fines.

Police say Jeremy Brokaw drove to Pittsburgh from Zanesville, Ohio, in May and threw more than 160 hate-filled flyers from the window of his car.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh praised the outcome of the traffic court proceeding.

In a statement sent to Channel 11, Depurty Director of Community Security at the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said:

“The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is pleased with today’s outcome. We appreciate the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police for their efforts in investigating and issuing citations in this case. We are especially grateful to the many community members who reported incidents, shared photos and videos, and brought flyers to the authorities; their quick action helped ensure accountability. While the charges were for littering, the underlying acts were meant to spread hate, and we will continue to stand against antisemitism and all forms of bigotry.”

