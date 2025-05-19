Antisemitic fliers spread throughout Squirrel Hill neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Antisemitic fliers were spread throughout Squirrel Hill.

Pittsburgh Police said they have received multiple reports about antisemitic messages being placed throughout the neighborhood.

Different versions of the fliers were sealed in clear bags and weighted with kernels of corn. Officers believe this was so the bag could be thrown from a moving vehicle.

Witnesses gave various descriptions of the suspect vehicle and the driver, but the most common description was that it was a man with red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-422-6250.

