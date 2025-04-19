Ohio man pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges out of Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An Ohio man pleaded guilty to charges of sex trafficking multiple people, including a teenager, out of Monroeville.

Donte Lashawn Cole, 40, of Euclid, Ohio was arrested in October 2023.

Police said they found his victims in a hotel in Monroeville with access to only a few pieces of clothing. One of those victims was a teenager.

The Department of Justice said Cole advertised his victims online for sexual services in Western Pennsylvania between April 2023 and October 2023.

He is accused of immediately controlling money made through the illegal transactions and using it to control access to food.

The Department of Justice said he would refuse to give the teen anything if she did not make enough money.

He faces no less than 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

Human trafficking victims or anyone who has information about a potential trafficking situation is asked to call the FBI, local law enforcement, or the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-7888. The number is answered 24/7.

Click here to submit an online tip to the NHTRC.

