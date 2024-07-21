Local

Ohio Township holds Community Day celebration

By WPXI.com News Staff

Ohio Township holds Community Day celebration Ohio Township’s Annual Community Day drew a crowd for festivities on Saturday. (WPX/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ohio Township’s Annual Community Day drew a crowd for festivities on Saturday.

The event was held at the Ohio Township Community Park.

Things started with a parade and ended with a fireworks show.

Kids were able to enjoy a touch-a-truck event.

People were also invited to explore the fire department and check out its equipment. Firefighters say it is a hit with kids.

“Kids can go look through the trucks, they can get hats, we [have] stickers, said Mike Wintermantel with the Ohio Township Fire Department, “who doesn’t like firetrucks?”

State Farm donated $5,000 to the Ohio Township Fire Department.

The money will be used for fire prevention safety training.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3 people dead, 1 person hurt in overnight Lawrence County crash
  • Massive hunting property in Pennsylvania, nearly 7K acres, has sold
  • PHOTOS: Emergency crews respond to deadly Slippery Rock Township crash
  • VIDEO: Woman in wheelchair hit by City of Pittsburgh garbage truck
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read