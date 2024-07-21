Ohio Township holds Community Day celebration

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ohio Township’s Annual Community Day drew a crowd for festivities on Saturday.

The event was held at the Ohio Township Community Park.

Things started with a parade and ended with a fireworks show.

Kids were able to enjoy a touch-a-truck event.

People were also invited to explore the fire department and check out its equipment. Firefighters say it is a hit with kids.

“Kids can go look through the trucks, they can get hats, we [have] stickers, said Mike Wintermantel with the Ohio Township Fire Department, “who doesn’t like firetrucks?”

State Farm donated $5,000 to the Ohio Township Fire Department.

The money will be used for fire prevention safety training.

