Ohio Township police warn of scam involving holiday pop-up

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Ohio Township Police Department issued a warning regarding a scam circulating on social media.

The department said there have been postings on Facebook collecting money from potential vendors for a 2nd Annual Holiday Pop-Up hosted by The Music Boosters at Avonworth Community Park on Sept. 21 and 22.

Police said that the event does not exist and that it is a complete scam.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group