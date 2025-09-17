Oktoberfest Pittsburgh will again feature a 60-foot Ferris wheel on the Roberto Clemente Bridge

PITTSBURGH — Oktoberfest is right around the corner, and organizers for Pittsburgh’s event are bringing back a fan-favorite attraction.

Oktoberfest Pittsburgh is set for Oct. 2-12 along Fort Duquesne Boulevard and the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership officials say the festival brings back all the fun of last year’s inaugural event, including the iconic Ferris Wheel on the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that celebrates our city in a way only Pittsburgh can, and this year, the festivities will all take place along the river, bringing all the traditions and activities together in one place,” PDP President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup said. “We certainly hope that the community will come join us to ‘raise one by the river!’”

The festival will also feature authentic Oktoberfest traditions, a lively biergarten with local and imported beers, Oompah bands and polka performers, stein holding contest, karneval-style games and more.

Click here to find the full slate of festival events.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group