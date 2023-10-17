Local

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opening location in Washington this week

Washington County map

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is opening a location in Washington County this week.

The store in Washington Crown Center will open to the public on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Ollie’s is a closeout merchandise retailer with more than 500 locations across the country.

“We are excited to open our 50th store in the great state of Pennsylvania where the folks have been so good to us,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “With so many great deals, we’re thrilled to provide shoppers in Washington and its surrounding areas with a treasure hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices every day.”

There are multiple locations currently in Western Pennsylvania, but this will be the first location in Washington County.

The new store will bring between 50 and 60 jobs to the area.

