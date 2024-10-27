One more cool day before temperatures soar above average again

PITTSBURGH — It’s our coldest morning in quite some time! Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper-20s north of Pittsburgh and close to freezing even around the city. Despite the sunshine today, we’ll only warm into the upper 50s, which is close to average for this time of year.

After a chilly start on Monday, highs will start to soar well above average again, reaching the upper 60s by the afternoon.

The 70s are back for mid-week, with the warmest weather likely to come on Halloween. Unfortunately, the next cold front is poised to move through Halloween night, bringing some light showers for trick-or-treaters.

We’ll cool off, at least briefly, on Friday before another warm-up next weekend.

