Man dead, 2 other people injured after shootout in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man is dead and two other people are injured after a shooting in McKees Rocks.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the intersection of Meyers Street and Ridge Way at 5:32 p.m.

Allegheny County Police Lieutenant Nando Costa said one man died.

A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A third person was shot in the hand.

Police say at least two people were shooting at each other in the middle of the street.

Detectives are going through surveillance camera footage to try to figure out what led up to the shooting.

As of 7:40 p.m., police are working to learn if a fourth person may be involved.

