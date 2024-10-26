WPIAL releases 2024 championship football playoff brackets

PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL released its football playoff brackets on Saturday afternoon, with a few notable changes in the playoff process.

This season, a committee selected 15 wild card teams from 1-A to 5-A, rather than relying on tiebreaker points. The change was made amid controversy last season that left 8-2 Upper St. Clair out of the playoffs.

The biggest controversy in the brackets this season is in 4-A. West Allegheny defeated previously #1 ranked Montour, forcing a 3-way tie in the Parkway conference with West Allegheny, Montour and Aliquippa. Aliquippa had the most “WPIAL Points” for a tiebreaker, but when the brackets were released, Montour was the #2 seed, Aliquippa the #5 seed and West Allegheny the #8 seed. Being the #8 seed, West Allegheny will be forced to open the playoffs on the road at #1 4-A seed Thomas Jefferson.

This season the 4-A and 6-A Championships will be played at Norwin High School on Nov. 16.

The 1-A, 2-A, 3-A and 5-A Championships will be played at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 23.

Conference #1 Seeds

6-A Central Catholic

5-A Pine-Richland

4-A Thomas Jefferson

3-A Imani Christian

2-A Seton-La Salle

1-A Fort Cherry

Defending WPIAL Football Champions

6-A North Allegheny

5-A Peters Twp.

4-A Aliquippa

3-A Belle Vernon

2-A Beaver Falls

1-A Fort Cherry

Click here for more information on the championship brackets from the WPIAL.

