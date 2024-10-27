Odor in cabin causes United Airlines plane to be diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A United Airlines flight made a precautionary landing at Pittsburgh International Airport Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh International Airport said United Airlines Flight 2294 landed safely after it was diverted to them.

United Airlines said an odor was coming out of the cabin and the plane was landed out of precaution. They did not say what was causing the odor.

All the passengers got out of the plane normally.

A different aircraft was called to take the passengers to their destination.

