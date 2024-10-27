Local

Odor in cabin causes United Airlines plane to be diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport

By WPXI.com News Staff

Odor in cabin causes United Airlines plane to be diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport A United Airlines flight made a precautionary landing at Pittsburgh International Airport Saturday evening. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski/AP)

By WPXI.com News Staff

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A United Airlines flight made a precautionary landing at Pittsburgh International Airport Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh International Airport said United Airlines Flight 2294 landed safely after it was diverted to them.

United Airlines said an odor was coming out of the cabin and the plane was landed out of precaution. They did not say what was causing the odor.

All the passengers got out of the plane normally.

A different aircraft was called to take the passengers to their destination.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man killed in rear-end crash in Washington County
  • Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto to retire after mounting pressure over side job
  • Detectives raid 3 more Westmoreland vape shops, one owner claims search and seizure was illegal
  • VIDEO: ‘He meant everything’: Allderdice football team finds success after unexpected death of coach
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read