WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Washington Twp. on Saturday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 1:05 p.m. Butler PSP responded to a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on SR 38 (Oneida Valley Road.)

PSP says that SR 38 is closed between Annisville Road and Old Brick Road while the crash is being investigated.

Another person has severe injuries from the crash and has been transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

