Oneil Cruz’s huge game leads Pirates’ charge in 11-2 win over Phillies

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group

Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz runs the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Oneil Cruz led an eruption with the bats for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 11-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday afternoon in Clearwater.

Cruz connected on a pair of home runs — a three-run homer in the third inning and a two-run blast in the fifth. He also delivered an RBI-single in the second inning.

Cruz’s efforts led a complete performance from the Pirates’ bats as they finished the game with 16 hits.

Click here to read the full story from pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

