Oneil Cruz’s huge game leads Pirates’ charge in 11-2 win over Phillies

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Oneil Cruz led an eruption with the bats for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 11-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday afternoon in Clearwater.

Cruz connected on a pair of home runs — a three-run homer in the third inning and a two-run blast in the fifth. He also delivered an RBI-single in the second inning.

Cruz’s efforts led a complete performance from the Pirates’ bats as they finished the game with 16 hits.

Click here to read the full story from pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group