Retired priest facing sex crimes charges waives preliminary hearing

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A former priest in the Greensburg diocese waived his preliminary hearing on Monday in a case of alleged sexual assault.

Channel 11 was there as Robert Byrnes left the courtroom. He didn’t want to speak with us.

Byrnes is facing a felony charge of aggravated indecent assault as well as a handful of other charges.

Those charges were filed last month after two victims came forward claiming Brynes sexually assaulted them while they worked at the Christ Our Shepherd Center in Greensburg.

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He remains free on a $250,000 unsecured bond.

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An arraignment is scheduled for next month.

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