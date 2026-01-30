Ones to Watch: Erin Jackson

Florida is clearly not considered a big hot spot for speedskating, but Sunshine State native Erin Jackson is headed back to the Olympics hoping to win a second gold medal.

Jackson is the first black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in an individual sport, and the first black woman to ever medal in speedskating.

Her gold in the women’s 500m came in the 2022 games in Beijing, China.

When it comes to Jackson’s workout routine, the 33-year-old admits, she’s an old soul.

“My go-to workout music is, hands down, ’80s. Anything from the ’80s. I’ve got an ’80s cardio playlist on Spotify that I listen to all the time. Actually, ‘Take On Me’ by A-ha used to be my ringtone back in high school,” Jackson revealed.

She’ll go for the gold in the 500 meters exactly three years and 364 days after her last gold medal. She also plans to compete in the 100 meters.

