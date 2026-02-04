Ones To Watch: J.T. Miller

J.T. Miller is representing the USA on the men’s Olympic hockey team in Milan, but he’s also representing the Pittsburgh area. He’s one to watch in upcoming games.

Miller now plays for the New York Rangers and will suit up at forward for Team USA.

He grew up in East Palestine, Ohio, just across the Pennsylvania border. His family later moved to Coraopolis so he could play hockey with the Pittsburgh Hornets.

Miller told us he’s taking his Pittsburgh pride with him to Milan.

“Living in the Ohio-Pittsburgh area... I think it’s a blue collar place, obviously it’s a sports town, it’s gritty and it’s in your DNA. It’s part of my game, I think, and I’ll try to bring that to the team,” Miller told WPXI.

Miller is also a pretty good golfer. Last May, he played in the qualifying round at Quicksilver in Miday, trying to get a spot in the U.S. Open. He shot four over par and missed the cut by four strokes.

