Ones to Watch: Red Gerard

Snowboarder Red Gerard is looking to secure a spot back on the podium in Milan. He’s one to watch in the winter games.

Gerard set the bar high during his first winter game in 2018 in Pyeongchang, becoming the youngest American snowboarder to win an Olympic medal. He took home gold in Slopestyle at just 17-years-old.

Four years later in Beijing, he finished just off the podium in fourth place.

Gerard credits his family for his success.

“Growing up in Colorado is really hard to get snow days. I was lucky my parents were so awesome and with all my brothers, that when we got tons of snow our parents would let us skip school that day,” Gerard said.

In addition to his Olympic gold medal, he also has four World Cup wins.

