Ones to Watch: Team Peterson

Curling is a family affair for Team USA’s Tara and Tabitha Peterson.

The sisters make up half of “Team Peterson,” which could easily medal in the Winter Olympic Games in Milan.

This is the third Olympics for Tabitha and the second one for Tara.

The Petersons credit their new family-first approach for helping them get back to the Olympics.

These are the first winter games with new babies.

Both sisters had babies in 2024.

Tara is mom to Eddie, born in September 2024, and Tabitha had Noelle two months later.

The new additions force the sisters to take time off and shift their team’s focus to quality over quantity in practice.

“A lot has happened in four years. Just puts everything into perspective that like, yes, we want to win, we want to do it all, but if something doesn’t happen, I still have this baby I get to squish and he’s going to love me unconditionally,” Tara Peterson said.

As if curling and motherhood aren’t busy enough, Tara Peterson is a dentist and Tabitha Peterson is a pharmacist.

