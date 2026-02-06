Ones to Watch: Team USA Men’s Hockey

When it comes to the men’s USA Hockey team competing in Milan, there are plenty of connections to the Pittsburgh Penguins. They include former coaches, players and Stanley Cup winners.

For ten years, Mike Sullivan stood proud as the head coach for the Penguins. Now he’s going to do that on a world stage as head coach for Team USA.

“We put a lot of work into the lead-up, whether it be the Four Nations and now the Olympic experience,” Sullivan told WPXI during a recent stop in Pittsburgh. “It’s amazing how fast time goes by. I can’t believe it’s on the horizon.”

Sullivan believes Team USA is ready to hit the ice in Milan and said he really likes the roster.

“It’s an embarrassment of riches as far as the amount of talent the United States has developed at this point,” Sullivan stated.

Sullivan isn’t the only one on the team with a Penguins connection. His boss is another one.

Bill Guerin is a three-time Olympian and has a silver medal. He also has two Stanley Cups, one with the Penguins in 2009. Now, as General Manager for Team USA, he’s the one who got to call the players to tell them they made the squad.

Comically, several of the players originally didn’t pick up the call and it went to voicemail. Former Penguins Jake Guentzel did answer the phone.

“To play in the Olympics and especially for your country, I think it’s every kids’ dream to get to this point in their hockey careers,” Guentzel.

Also on the staff for Team USA, Penguins video coach Madison Nikkel, who will do the same for Team USA.

The men’s team is coming off a disappointing showing in 2022, placing fourth. They hope to quickly turn that around in Milan.

“I’m sure when the plane lands in Italy that the switch will change and we’ll be really excited about that opportunity,” Sullivan said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group